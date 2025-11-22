5 Engines With The Longest Production Runs

Introduced in 1962, the Buick 90-degree V6 was a staple of many General Motors vehicles for decades, rivaled in longevity only by Chevrolet's small-block V8. This V6 engine was basically designed by removing two-cylinders from a Buick V8, sharing many parts and reducing costs. However, having two less cylinders than the V8 gave the engine an odd firing pattern that resulted in rough running characteristics.

Meanwhile, Kaiser-Jeep made an arrangement to use the Buick V6 in its CJ5 for 1966. Buick, unpleased with the outcome of its V6 engine, then made the decision to sell the tooling outright to Kaiser-Jeep in 1967. Fast forward to the OPEC oil crisis and new EPA regulations, and suddenly a V6 engine offering was looking paramount for GM. In a strange turn of events, Buick would buy back all of its V6 tooling from then AMC in 1974. Starting in 1975, a 231-cubic-inch version of the Buick V6 would proliferate across the GM lineup to stay on target with federal fuel-economy and emissions requirements.

By 1978, Buick was releasing T-Type versions of most two-door models, equipped with a turbocharged version of the 231 (now with the 3.8-liter metric designation) V6. This culminated with the iconic Grand National and GNX models in the late 1980s. GM also adapted the 3.8-liter V6 to front-wheel-drive duty in some of its new platforms during the 1980s.

Later rebranded the 3800, the engine soldiered on for another two decades as a mainstay in many front-wheel-drive GM vehicles. The Series II 3800 engine arrived in 1995, with a host of improvements, including a supercharged variant. The Series III debuted in 2004 with further enhancements, until the 3800 V6 was finally retired in 2008.