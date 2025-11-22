7 Discontinued Nissan Models That Are Actually Worth Buying

Nissan is a widely known, if not universally loved, automotive brand. Way back in 1975 — also known as the Dark Ages — the Japanese car company was the number one importer of cars, although at the time it was known as Datsun in the United States. Flash forward to now, and Nissan has experienced a few twists and turns on the road to success. Most notably, the brand has fallen out of the top ten automakers by sales and, sadly, has discontinued a few models, even though they are still going strong in some segments.

Not to worry, though, if you have fond memories of the GT-R or the sporty Maxima. You can still find several of these discontinued cars at a good price. They are still worth buying, and in some cases could be making a resurgence as Nissan revitalizes a few of these in the coming years. Whether you want to do some mudslinging in an off-road champ (the Xterra) or hit the track with a sports car that still costs well north of $100,000 (the GT-R), Nissan is still a trusted brand that has flooded the market with passenger cars, trucks, crossovers, and sports cars since the 70s. There's a good chance you can find these defunct models on a car lot near you.