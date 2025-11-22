7 Discontinued Nissan Models That Are Actually Worth Buying
Nissan is a widely known, if not universally loved, automotive brand. Way back in 1975 — also known as the Dark Ages — the Japanese car company was the number one importer of cars, although at the time it was known as Datsun in the United States. Flash forward to now, and Nissan has experienced a few twists and turns on the road to success. Most notably, the brand has fallen out of the top ten automakers by sales and, sadly, has discontinued a few models, even though they are still going strong in some segments.
Not to worry, though, if you have fond memories of the GT-R or the sporty Maxima. You can still find several of these discontinued cars at a good price. They are still worth buying, and in some cases could be making a resurgence as Nissan revitalizes a few of these in the coming years. Whether you want to do some mudslinging in an off-road champ (the Xterra) or hit the track with a sports car that still costs well north of $100,000 (the GT-R), Nissan is still a trusted brand that has flooded the market with passenger cars, trucks, crossovers, and sports cars since the 70s. There's a good chance you can find these defunct models on a car lot near you.
Nissan Silvia 240SX
You might recognize the Nissan Silvia 240SX by its diamond shape more than its name. The Silvia was referred to as just the 240SX in the United States as a throwback to the Datsun years, when many models used only a number, such as the 510.
Innovative for its day, the Nissan Silvia 240SX went through several iterations, according to the Nissan global website that tracks specific models. The classic version came out in 1960, but the one you might recognize on U.S. roads was available throughout the '80s and led to the final S14 version in 1990. They all had one thing in common: they were front-engine, rear-wheel-drive cars, making them an excellent choice for drifting, which was particularly popular in Japan.
As a used car choice, the one specification that might make you think twice is the price tag. A used Silvia can run about $20,000 in some cases, or a lot more. A quick check in my area uncovered a few models that cost well over $30,000. There is some good news. One recent report from Car & Driver suggests the Silvia might be making a comeback.
Nissan Xterra
My favorite pick from any Nissan, past or current, the Xterra is a rugged, off-road vehicle set apart from the brand's passenger cars and crossovers. When you see one on the road, it looks just as distinctive as a Toyota 4Runner but tends to cost much less. Its standout features include front independent suspension, true 4x4 (not just AWD), and an available manual transmission.
The Xterra runs about $12,000 for the 2015 model, and you can find plenty of them still around still — which might be the best news of all. These vehicles can take a beating, based on my own road testing back when they were new. I remember driving on a farm road and spraying mud everywhere, but never fish-tailing, and they could hug the road in snow just as well. Part of the reason for that is that the Xterra had a dual-range transfer case. What the heck does that mean? Basically, you can switch to low mode for low-speed, high-torque traction.
For those in the market, here's another tip: the Xterra might be coming back. Nissan has confirmed the vehicle will be making a comeback in 2028, which means even the used models might carry a bit more cachet since it is apparently being revitalized.
Nissan GT-R
The mighty GT-R is still a fantastic sports car, even if you need to pony up for the privilege if you buy one used, as they still run over $60,000. Nissan discontinued the GT-R after the 2024 model, but it's a track-racing stunner. Each engine for the GT-R was assembled by hand, and you can even spot its signature on a plaque. If that were not unique enough, the engine is highly capable. The GT-R is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter inline-6 with 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque. On the track, the GT-R offered some surprising innovations in traction control — the system can send 100% of the torque to the rear wheels as needed, while also distributing torque to the front axle.
Inside the cockpit, there's a digital display that looks like it was born of video game designers, because, in part, it actually was. Nissan worked with the developers behind Gran Turismo to integrate a dash display so you could track turbo boost, oil temperature, lap times, and even g-forces in real time. Was it enough to keep the GT-R alive? Maybe not. You could say electrification and innovation killed this supercar as automakers embraced a new era of sustainability and environmentalism. Thankfully, you can still buy one — some models I found had only about 10,000 miles and cost north of $130,000, but a few were in the $60,000 range.
Nissan Maxima
The Nissan Maxima was always an iconic sedan, combining performance in the V6 version, good handling, and a lower-than-expected price tag compared to some business-oriented sedans. The specs speak for themselves: a 3.5 liter inline-6 engine in the 2021 model at 300 horsepower and 261 lb-ft of torque. More than anything, the Maxima straddled that fine line between performance and a business sedan you can use to take clients to lunch.
The Maxima suffered from a few "innovations" that might have ultimately led to its demise, though. Chief among them was the CTV transmission which led to some serious reliability problems. Of course, the heavy competition in the space from Honda and Toyota didn't help. On the plus side, due to the ubiquity of this model and the aforementioned reliability issues, the Maxima is a good used car purchase as long as you avoid the years when the CVT caused problems (roughly 2004 to 2008). By the 2011 model, reliability was better.
In my own tests, the one caveat to mention with the Maxima is that it was still front wheel drive, which means the performance is a bit questionable if you want to strap in and hit the accelerator. In other words, it's a business sedan, not a BMW M.
Nissan Cube
Like a rectangular box you drive down the road, the Nissan Cube had one big selling point: at least you had plenty of extra space. There were 43 inches of front headroom and about 58 cubic feet of storage space in the back. That's enough space to transport a bike without removing the front tire, so if you're into cycling, the Cube is a smart option. Part of the reason there's so much space is the overall design, which is boxy in a good way if you plan to help a friend move or store a few tents and other camping gear.
The distinctive design is also easy to spot on the road, especially with the high roof and the rear tires situated so far back that it almost looks comical. That said, there are a few other specs that make the Cube attractive as a used car. The fuel economy was respectable at around 27-28 MPG (combined city/highway), and a manual transmission was even available.
Nissan offered the Cube up until 2014, but you can still find them used quite often. A cursory check of used Cube prices shows they run as low as $5,000 with about 100,000 miles.
Nissan 370Z
The Nissan 370Z is one of those sports cars that stood the test of time — at least until it was time to call it quits. While the specs were often not quite as impressive as the counterparts of the day, the Z was a blast to drive. And this model has a rich history. Datsun made a 240Z in the '60s that was a drivable dart with an inline-6 cranking out 151 horsepower.
If you can find one used, know that the Nismo Z version had a 350-horsepower engine with 276 lb-ft of torque and a 0-60 rating of 4.9 seconds back in 2020. Fast forward to 2003, and Nissan introduced the 350Z that had a 3.5-liter inline-6. Yes, that was the precursor to the 370Z, which debuted in 2009 and led to comparisons with brands like Porsche and BMW.
Carvana lists several Nissan 370Z models for around $20,000 with only around 30,000 miles. Apparently, the people who owned these a decade ago didn't drive them that often.
Nissan Titan
It would probably only take one guess to see why the Nissan Titan didn't have a super long shelf life. The initials F-O-R-D come to mind. The F-150 is a top seller and, sadly, the Nissan Titan just could not keep pace. Among full-size pickups, the Titan was not a big seller for Nissan. The sign of the end came when Nissan pulled the Titan from the Canadian market. Nissan has also shifted to electric vehicles in recent years, and the Titan is a gas-powered behemoth.
That doesn't mean it is a poor choice as a used truck, though. For starters, the Titan has always had impressive specs, like a V8 engine producing 390 horsepower and 394 lb-ft of torque. And something to keep in mind is that Nissan didn't keep up with the innovations in screen tech that are the hallmarks of both Ford and Ram trucks these days: they have displays that measure over 12 inches and look glorious when you pull up directions to a local eatery or pop up an album cover in Spotify. The Titan didn't ever get around to using a massive screen and, in some cases, was more like what you'd see in a crossover, measuring only seven inches. That's a bonus as a used truck, since it means the lack of new technology could keep the price down.
Reddit users tend to sing the Titan's praises, calling its lower price compared to Ford and Ram trucks the best feature of all. They also decried the lack of aftermarket options and mods, which is often due to competition driving greater interest in customization.