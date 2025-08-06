Feds Use AI To Turn Mexican Driver's IndyCar Into A Promotion For Its Latest ICE Detention Facility

When Republicans passed Trump's economic agenda recently, they set aside $170 billion for immigration and border enforcement, including $75 billion in additional funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Of that $75 billion, $45 billion will go to building and operating new concentration camps ICE detention centers that will house all the people the administration decides are undesirables. The Department of Homeland Security also recently announced a new Indiana facility that it nicknamed the Speedway Slammer, a move that seriously upset IndyCar, the Daily Beast reports.

It wasn't just that Republicans announced their detention facility with a cutesy Speedway-inspired nickname that got IndyCar so worked up, though. DHS also went a step further and tweeted out their announcement with an (almost definitely) AI-generated image showing an IndyCar race car wearing an ICE livery as it drives past what appears to be a massive prison complex. The text included in the tweet reads, "The Speedway Slammer 🏁." It also included the number 5 in the livery, which is the number of the car driven by Pato O'Ward, who is Mexican.

While racing fans are notoriously conservative, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway didn't exactly love DHS using its intellectual property, without its consent, to advertise a 1,000-bed detention facility. When contacted for a comment, the Speedway told WISH-TV, "We were unaware of plans to incorporate our imagery as part of today's announcement. Consistent with our approach to public policy and political issues, we are communicating our preference that our IP (intellectual property) not be utilized moving forward in relation to this matter."