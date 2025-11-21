Ford Is Axing Its Twin-Turbo EcoBlue Diesel Engine: Here's Why
Ford is pulling the plug on its 2.0-liter twin-turbo EcoBlue diesel engine in markets around the world, after removing it from the European lineup earlier this year. The Blue Oval will replace the twin-turbo version of the engine with the single-turbo variant, which has been updated with new components.
The new engine will make its debut in the Ford Everest and Ranger lineups in 2026. According to Ford, the twin-turbo EcoBlue diesel engine was discontinued to offer better durability and performance, but in Europe the change had to be made to comply with new emission regulations. Australia, where this engine is set to be discontinued in 2026, will adopt the stricter Euro 6 standard from 2028. It's also worth noting that the wet timing belt in the 2.0-liter twin-turbo EcoBlue diesel is known to affect reliability, which may have played a part in Ford's decision to ax it.
The new lineup will include the aforementioned single-turbo 2.0-liter diesel engine, which puts out 168 hp and 299 lb-ft of torque, while the twin-turbo version made 207 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. Ford will also offer the 3.0-liter V6 diesel in more models, 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 gasoline engine in the Ranger Raptor, as well as the 2.3-liter PHEV in the Ranger. The company announced that the updated single-turbo engine will feature an improved timing chain and a new fuel injection system, while it will also receive the twin-turbo's 10-speed automatic, replacing the existing six-speed.
Which cars came with the twin-turbo 2.0-liter EcoBlue engine?
The EcoBlue has been offered in 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter guises, and has powered both commercial and passenger vehicles. When the engine debuted in 2016, Ford described it as more powerful, torquey, and more efficient than the previous-generation TDCi diesel engine, while also noting it produced lower emissions.
The Ford EcoBlue diesel engine was never introduced in the United States, though Ford had planned to install it in the Transit van — a move that was ultimately scrapped due to the pandemic. However, several markets around the world have used the cast-iron block engine, with the 2.0-liter version specifically replacing the older 3.2-liter unit in various trucks such as the Ranger and Everest.
Although the Ford Focus was pulled from the U.S. market in 2018, it continued elsewhere in the world with a host of engine options, including the 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter EcoBlue engine, with two states of tune for the former – 94 hp and 118 hp — while the bigger engine made 148 hp. Another discontinued car, the Mondeo, was offered with both engines with multiple states of tune, with the most powerful being the twin-turbo variant that made 207 hp. Other cars like the Kuga, S-Max, and Puma also sported the engine, as did the Transit van.