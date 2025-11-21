Ford Is Axing Its Twin-Turbo EcoBlue Diesel Engine: Here's Why

Ford is pulling the plug on its 2.0-liter twin-turbo EcoBlue diesel engine in markets around the world, after removing it from the European lineup earlier this year. The Blue Oval will replace the twin-turbo version of the engine with the single-turbo variant, which has been updated with new components.

The new engine will make its debut in the Ford Everest and Ranger lineups in 2026. According to Ford, the twin-turbo EcoBlue diesel engine was discontinued to offer better durability and performance, but in Europe the change had to be made to comply with new emission regulations. Australia, where this engine is set to be discontinued in 2026, will adopt the stricter Euro 6 standard from 2028. It's also worth noting that the wet timing belt in the 2.0-liter twin-turbo EcoBlue diesel is known to affect reliability, which may have played a part in Ford's decision to ax it.

The new lineup will include the aforementioned single-turbo 2.0-liter diesel engine, which puts out 168 hp and 299 lb-ft of torque, while the twin-turbo version made 207 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. Ford will also offer the 3.0-liter V6 diesel in more models, 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 gasoline engine in the Ranger Raptor, as well as the 2.3-liter PHEV in the Ranger. The company announced that the updated single-turbo engine will feature an improved timing chain and a new fuel injection system, while it will also receive the twin-turbo's 10-speed automatic, replacing the existing six-speed.