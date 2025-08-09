Why Ford Discontinued The Focus In America (But Kept Selling It In Europe)

No decision was more emblematic of the current American car market than Ford culling every small car except the Mustang from its model lineup back in 2018. While no longer sold in the United States, the discontinued models received a brief reprieve in Europe and other parts of the world. Then Ford announced in March that production of the Focus, the last surviving small model, will end in November. Despite the seven-year gap, the reason Ford stopped selling the Focus was due to lackluster sales numbers and a corporate shift towards electric vehicles.

When it comes to any business enterprise, the buck stops at maintaining the company's profitability. The announcement in Ford's 2018 first quarter reports was brief and succinct: The statement reads, "Given declining consumer demand and product profitability, the company will not invest in next generations of traditional Ford sedans for North America." From 2012 to 2018, Focus sales cratered from 269,272 cars to 113,345 cars. For comparison, light trucks are seemingly operating on a different plane of existence. Over the same period, sales for the F-150 soared from 692,589 trucks to 909,330 trucks.

The reason behind the prolonged sales slump isn't clear-cut. It could be that new car buyers in the United States are genuinely more interested in pickup trucks. It could be that federal fleet fuel economy standards favoring vehicles in the light truck category increased their profitability and artificially suppressed the prices of new pickup trucks and SUVs.