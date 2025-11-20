5 Driving Rules In The US That Could Get You A Ticket In Canada

With its expansive 3.8 million square miles (9.98 million sq km), Canada ranks as the second largest country, putting it just behind Russia. With natural wonders like the Canadian Rockies and the 149 million acres of forest in just British Columbia alone, it's an outdoor-lovers paradise. But Canada is notoriously cold – which is why it was tragically comical when a December cruise to the Bahamas was rerouted there, angering many passengers.

Of course, Canada's urban centers like Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal also offer plenty of history and unique culture for visitors to soak up. There are plenty of good reasons for Americans to drive north for a visit. But while many road rules are similar to the U.S., there are a few to look out for when traversing the provinces.

Unfortunately, this situation is further complicated by a few quirks. Just like states, provinces can have different rules depending on where you're traveling. That's why it's important to be familiar with local laws on your trip to avoid any trouble.