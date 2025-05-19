Is Warming Up Your Engine Still A Smart Habit Or Just A Thing Of The Past?

An internal combustion engine has lots of moving parts. Those parts need to be properly lubricated with oil, or else they're going to scrape against each other and cause all kinds of wear and tear. That oil, however, drains down to the bottom of the engine when not in use, so it has to be pumped back into place after ignition. Older cars took more time to do this, but modern tech has gotten this down to half a minute or less. That said, the oil takes a little longer to get moving in sub-zero temperatures, so in those situations, you'll still want to idle for about a minute.

What about the actual engine temperature, the literal "warming up" part of the process? Engines require a specific mixture of fuel and air to, you know, combust internally. Oil pressure drops in cold weather, which in older engines with carburetors meant that the mixture wasn't optimal until the engine temp came back up. Hence, idling for a few minutes. However, carburetors are basically a thing of the past, as nearly all modern cars use fuel injection instead. This system always provides the right mixture and pressure, regardless of temperature, which eliminates this issue.

Since batteries actually work better in low temps anyway, if you're driving electric or hybrid, you don't have to worry about any idle time at all. You literally can just jump in and go. Still put your seat belt on, though!