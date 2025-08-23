Does Coasting In Neutral Really Save Gas?

Anybody who's been around cars for a while has probably picked up some questionable advice along the way. In particular, saving money on gasoline is popular fodder for urban legends. Even though gas prices are lower than their record-high nationwide average of $5.02 per gallon in June 2022, Investing site Motley Fuel estimates that Americans are still spending about 3.2% of their budgets on fueling up their rides. In dollar terms, that's equal to around $204 every month or $2,449 annually.

With that in mind, we don't blame drivers for trying dubious tactics like drafting behind 18-wheelers, considering scam gas-saving devices like magnets, or buying a vehicle with a manual transmission. Okay, that last bit was actually true at one time, but automatics have greatly improved in recent decades. Another tip that frequently makes the rounds is to shift your transmission from drive to neutral when coasting downhill to save fuel. Or for you manual drivers, holding the clutch pedal down instead.

The logic is that by disengaging the engine from the driveline, it'll just be idling at a low RPM and subsequently use less fuel. That thinking isn't totally wrong-headed, but it also doesn't take into account the level of technology that's present in modern cars and trucks. Plus, coasting in neutral could actually be dangerous.