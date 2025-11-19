Costco Offers Auto Insurance To Its Members, But Are There Any Perks?

The car-related perks of having a Costco membership are many, ranging from cheap gas to low-priced tires and Kirkland Signature motor oil. And, yes, that has to pass the same tests as the other brands, even when it's less expensive. Looking for auto insurance? Costco offers that, too. And like other member benefits, the company's insurance comes with some notable upsides.

Now, the insurance isn't actually underwritten by Costco. What's happening here is that once you purchase a Costco membership, you can get a unique package of benefits from Connect insurance — which is, in turn, part of American Family Insurance. Things get a little trickier because American Family Insurance is in the process of absorbing the Connect branding into its own. For what it's worth, this company finished in third for overall customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study, tying with Progressive and coming out ahead of the likes of State Farm, Allstate, Liberty Mutual, and Geico. It's no wonder more than 500,000 Costco members have taken advantage of their insurance offer so far.

Merely switching from a different insurance company to Connect/American Family can unlock the first perk: Discounts are available just for being a Costco member. Keep in mind, however, that you may want to stop at Costco Optical first, as the hard-to-read fine print includes a long list of disclaimers and exclusions.