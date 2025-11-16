Airbus Needs To Go Like Hell If It Wants To Deliver 820 Planes In 2025

Airbus has some serious work to do if the company is going to achieve its delivery target for 2025. The bottom line is that the European giant has to get more that 100 planes per month out of the factories in both November and December. If Airbus pulls it off (which seems unlikely) then the company will post a pretty impressive year.

Here's Reuters:

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus delivered 585 planes in the first ten months of 2025.... That leaves roughly 235 more deliveries in the final two months to hit its annual goal of around 820 aircraft. The total includes 78 aircraft handed over in October.

Reuters added that aviation industry analysts remain fairly confident that Airbus will either make the number or fall just short of 820 tally, and the company's CEO, Guillaume Faury, has already said that 2025 would close out with a surge. But oh boy! The planemaker is really going to have to kick it into gear, and it can't afford any mistakes.