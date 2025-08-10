Why Boeing Can Build A 737 In 9 Days (But The 747 Took Much Longer)

Boeing has been very fast at making the 737, maybe a little too fast, according to an NTSB investigation. As many as 52 Boeing 737s were leaving the assembly line every month by early 2019, thanks to production advances that shortened the assembly process to just nine days per plane. That's a sharp contrast to earlier days of the 737, when seven planes were produced on a monthly basis.

But in March 2019, the FAA grounded the 737 MAX in response to two fatal crashes of the plane, one earlier that year and one in 2018. Production and sales would drop dramatically, but production would slowly start to rebound, that is, until January 5, 2024, when a 60-pound chunk of the fuselage blew off in the middle of Alaska Airlines flight 1262, depressurizing the entire cabin. This led to another temporary grounding, as well as another plummet in production and sales.

The January 5 incident was due to the 737 in question leaving the factory with an unsecured door plug. The NTSB would place at least part of the blame on the rushed production of the 737 MAX, and the company would be forced by the FAA to cap its monthly output to 38 planes. It would take until May 2025 for Boeing to build back up to those production numbers, though. But, thanks to its nine -day build process, the company plans to increase monthly production of the 737 MAX to 42 planes by the end of this year, with FAA approval. If all goes according to Boeing's plan, production will ramp up to 57 planes per month by May 2027.