Idaho No Longer Requires A Front Plate If You Don't Have A Bracket

Car designers are still baffled by how to deal with front license plates, but Idaho has a solution that's unique among the 50 states. If your car doesn't have a front license plate bracket, you are no longer required to attach a front license plate. Senate Bill 1180 took effect on July 1, 2025, but a recent Idaho News 6 report has brought this loophole to wider attention.

"You're going to get two plates no matter whether your car needs one or two," said Britt Rosenthal with the Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles. "A lot of cars nowadays are electric or hybrid and don't come with a bracket, so rather than forcing people to potentially compromise the front of their car, they're just not required to have a plate if it doesn't have a place for it."

Contrary to Rosenthal's statement, the front plate situation is not unique to EVs and hybrids.

Alejandro Montalvan, who has run Advantage Auto Sales in Garden City for more than 10 years, remembers getting a reminder from the Idaho Transportation Department about the change.

"So, right here we got a Dodge Charger. This one doesn't have the bracket," Montalvan said.

When asked how many cars on his lots lack brackets, Montalvan estimated about 20%.

Naturally, the police don't like this, because it makes both manual and automatic tracking more difficult. Plus, they insist that if your car has a front plate bracket, you're still required to put the plate on the car. Idaho will continue to issue two plates, whether you need a front one or not, which is a great use of resources.

By our recent count, 29 states plus Washington D.C. require front license plates, though Idaho now falls into a grey area with this new law. Nearly every other country in the world requires both front and rear plates. Cars definitely look better without them, but when they're legally required almost everywhere, it's strange that car designers don't seem to realize that front license plates exist.