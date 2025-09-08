Why Some States Don't Require Front License Plates

Like most things in life, the reason some states no longer require front license plates starts with money: It's less expensive for states — and drivers — to deal with a single plate instead of two. Of course, there are some exceptions to this motivation. Pennsylvania, for one, temporarily required just one plate in 1944 to save metal during World War II, and it went back to the single-plate system in 1952 for the same purpose during the Korean War. And the Keystone State has kept things that way ever since, though State Sen. Katie Muth was working to change that as of mid-2025.

Beyond financial considerations, there's the matter of maintaining a vehicle's design integrity. The short story is that a lot of people just don't like the way cars look with metal license plates sticking out like a sore thumb on their stylish front bumpers. It's further worth noting that manufacturing twice the number of plates has a non-trivial negative impact on the environment.

Safety can be a concern as well, especially due to the increased availability of advanced driver assistance systems. Features like forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and more require front-facing sensors that need to be unobscured by license plates to work properly. That tech can be difficult and expensive to repair, too.