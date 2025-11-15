Driver Tries To Get Out Of Traffic Stop By Handing Cop A Monopoly 'Get Out Of Jail Free' Card

I have a family member in law enforcement, and let me tell you, it's a stressful job. I'm sure the Fullerton officer appreciated the levity that the driver brought to their interaction, and it's great that the department used Instagram to tell the story, including some witty hashtags: #NiceTry, #DoNotPassGo, #DoNotCollect200.

The driver was pulled over for breaking the law (allegedly, of course, as a citation isn't an admission of guilt but rather a notification to either pay a fine or appear in court) the cop had some fun inserted into what might have been an otherwise dreary day, and we can all enjoy the tale. In fact, it might be a good idea for everybody to slip a "Get Out of Jail Free" card into their glove compartment, as a reminder that interactions with the police, under normal circumstances, don't have to be scary. And for the record, it's also good to know the rules of the road where you do most of your driving.

While there's a solid argument for ending all traffic stops, that doesn't mean they can't sometimes be funny or even a little satisfying, especially in nordic countries that traffic infractions very seriously. One Lambo owner in Denmark lost his car as he was driving it home from the dealership thanks to his extreme need for speed or this driver in Finland getting $130,000 ticket for speeding.