These Driving Habits Don't Seem Illegal But Could Get You Pulled Over

Maybe you're a safe driver who always obeys the speed limit. You drive defensively and have never been in an accident. You're glad to install that monitoring device the insurance company sent, because you consistently get the discount for safe driving. Good for you.

But don't think any of that guarantees the police won't pull you over. There are lots of things you could be doing on your daily commute that are illegal, and you're not even aware of them. And these laws can be hard to keep track of, since they differ from state to state.

Those cute fuzzy dice that decorate your rearview mirror? They could get you pulled over in states like Michigan. Do you have a four-legged best friend who rides in your back seat? That could be a ticket in three states if he's roaming free back there.

Have you modded your car? Is the tint on your windows too dark? Do you know what's considered too dark for window tint in your state? Do you have underbody lights? What color are they? These are things you have to take into consideration if you don't want to get cited.

Even seemingly innocuous things could get you pulled over. Lots of drivers honk when they see a friend along the side of the street. But that, at least theoretically, could get you a ticket in states that don't allow honking for non-emergency reasons.

It doesn't end there. Driving with your hazard lights on, staying in the left lane too long, and not clearing all the snow off your car before taking it on the road could all get you a ticket. And the list goes on and on. The important thing is to know the rules of the road wherever you drive.