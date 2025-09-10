Do Diesel Trucks Wear Out Tires Faster Than Gas Models?
The law of unintended consequences applies to much more than just reviving Jurassic-age dinosaurs. It also comes into play with diesel trucks: Relying on a diesel rather than a gasoline-powered engine can give drivers some significant benefits, including extra power and efficiency, but it can also lead to potential issues when the rubber meets the road.
A truck with a diesel engine will generally go through tires quicker than one with a gas motor for two key reasons. The first has to do with that extra diesel power. Diesel fuel has a higher energy density than gasoline, meaning diesel's chemical makeup gives you more torque per gallon than gas. The second reason is that diesel engines are built to take advantage of that benefit by typically having longer strokes (the length each piston travels in the cylinder), higher compression ratios, and turbochargers operating under higher pressure. They must also be durable enough to deal with that stress, meaning they need heavier, more robust components for an overall heavier engine.
A diesel engine's extra torque and added weight both increase wear and tear on tires, and that means you have to replace them more often. This is becoming a big concern, too, since emissions from tires can be more damaging than those from your tailpipe, according to some studies.
How to tell when your diesel truck tires are worn out
Think you need new diesel truck tires? Keep an eye out for signs of extreme or uneven wear, especially on the wear bars. These are pieces of rubber located within the grooves of some tires, and they're set to the minimum tread height considered safe for vehicle operation. So, if your treads have worn down to the point that they're even with the wear bars, it's time for new tires.
Be sure to inspect the rest of the tires for physical damage as well. The sidewalls, for instance, should be free from cracks and excessive curb rash. Also, watch out for tiny cracks spreading across your tire, as these could be a sign of dry rot, a result of too much age or sun.
When the time comes to replace your tires, make sure you purchase a set with the proper load rating. This means they're constructed to stand up to whatever weight you're carrying without shedding an inordinate amount of those potentially harmful tire wear particles (TWPs). Rubber with a 10-ply tire rating can be a great pick. Another factor is torque resistance, which manufacturers address by incorporating deeply cut blocks and grooves that can better grip the road — instead of slipping, spinning, and releasing tire particles — when you press on the accelerator pedal.
Where does the rubber go when tires wear out?
Unfortunately, the particles from worn tires go into the local air, water, and soil, eventually ending up inside of us. True, the rising concern over tire emissions is actually being driven by the increased number of electric vehicles on the road. The issue, however, is the same for diesel trucks: Electric motors can produce much more torque than comparable internal combustion engines, while the battery pack adds serious poundage to a car's curb weight. To give you some context with the GMC Hummer EV, a teardown of its massive battery pack indicated the pack itself weighed 2,828 pounds, contributing to the vehicle's curb weight of more than 9,000 pounds.
Whatever is powering your vehicle, the weight and torque produce tire emissions, which range from chemical compounds released when a tire meets the pavement to whole tires that are thrown out. They contain "thousands of known and potentially toxic compounds," according to the EPA. Among them, for example, is the antioxidant 6PPD. Per the Environmental Working Group, this turns into a "highly toxic" substance when exposed to sunlight, and it can damage human cells and organs, causing significant issues with human digestive and reproductive systems. As a result, the proper tires aren't just good for your truck's health, but yours as well.