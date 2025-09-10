Do Diesel Trucks Wear Out Tires Faster Than Gas Models?

The law of unintended consequences applies to much more than just reviving Jurassic-age dinosaurs. It also comes into play with diesel trucks: Relying on a diesel rather than a gasoline-powered engine can give drivers some significant benefits, including extra power and efficiency, but it can also lead to potential issues when the rubber meets the road.

A truck with a diesel engine will generally go through tires quicker than one with a gas motor for two key reasons. The first has to do with that extra diesel power. Diesel fuel has a higher energy density than gasoline, meaning diesel's chemical makeup gives you more torque per gallon than gas. The second reason is that diesel engines are built to take advantage of that benefit by typically having longer strokes (the length each piston travels in the cylinder), higher compression ratios, and turbochargers operating under higher pressure. They must also be durable enough to deal with that stress, meaning they need heavier, more robust components for an overall heavier engine.

A diesel engine's extra torque and added weight both increase wear and tear on tires, and that means you have to replace them more often. This is becoming a big concern, too, since emissions from tires can be more damaging than those from your tailpipe, according to some studies.