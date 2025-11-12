What's Your Favorite Lamborghini?

For me the easy answer would be the Murciélago, which I think is the true poster car of my childhood. But hey, before you call me a Gen-Z moron, I'm 32 and was already a big Lamborghini fan before its reveal. The Murciélago was just such a cool design; I remember the euphoric feeling of seeing those original studio press photos of the yellow Murci, and who can forget its prominent featuring in "Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit 2," one of the best racing games of all time. More than just having a good design, the Murci really represented the brand's shift to being more technology-forward under the Volkswagen Group's ownership. It also made for an awesome race car, and all of the Murciélago's later variants only improved it.

But my real answer is the Reventón. Yes, I know it's just a Murciélago underneath. I don't care. Look at it! It's a freakin' stealth fighter jet with carbon-fiber wheels, a loud-ass V12 and some of the coolest gauges on the market. This was Lamborghini's first few-off model in the 21st century, kicking off what I think has been an awesome streak of radical, one-off or limited-run cars that allow Lambo's designers to go wild, trying out their more outrageous ideas and previewing the design languages of cars that mere mortal normal Lamborghini customers might be able to buy. Almost 20 years on from its debut the Reventón looks better than ever. I'm lucky enough to have just seen two at the Vegas Concours, one of which I had seen at a car show in LA just a few weeks prior. The visual impact of the Reventón is undeniable, even amongst a sea of other rare hypercars.

