These Are The Best Car Lease Deals For November

For the vast majority of Americans, now seems like a great time to save some money. Whether that's in the form of swapping out an expensive car payment for a lower one or simply finding a new car to lease with cheaper rates, finding a great deal on a new car is always a treat. Considering that roughly one out of every five new car buyers have monthly payments of $1,000, leasing could be an attractive alternative. The team at Cars Direct knows how to find the best deals, and they just released their list of the best lease deals for the month of November. So, if you're in the market for an affordable new car to lease, look no further.

Cars Direct found these to be the best deals by analyzing leases with the best relationship between their MSRP and the effective cost, which is the total cost of all lease terms broken down monthly. The effective cost takes the amount of money that's due at signing, spreads it across each month included in the lease, and adds it to the monthly payment.

Electric SUVs are still shockingly cheap to lease right now, along with EVs in general. However, there's no knowing how long that will be the case, now that Trump ended EV rebates. These are the best car lease deals this month.