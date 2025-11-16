These Are The Best Car Lease Deals For November
For the vast majority of Americans, now seems like a great time to save some money. Whether that's in the form of swapping out an expensive car payment for a lower one or simply finding a new car to lease with cheaper rates, finding a great deal on a new car is always a treat. Considering that roughly one out of every five new car buyers have monthly payments of $1,000, leasing could be an attractive alternative. The team at Cars Direct knows how to find the best deals, and they just released their list of the best lease deals for the month of November. So, if you're in the market for an affordable new car to lease, look no further.
Cars Direct found these to be the best deals by analyzing leases with the best relationship between their MSRP and the effective cost, which is the total cost of all lease terms broken down monthly. The effective cost takes the amount of money that's due at signing, spreads it across each month included in the lease, and adds it to the monthly payment.
Electric SUVs are still shockingly cheap to lease right now, along with EVs in general. However, there's no knowing how long that will be the case, now that Trump ended EV rebates. These are the best car lease deals this month.
Three Hondas make the list
There are a handful of cars with lease deals that keep their effective costs below $400 per month, including the 2026 Honda Civic and the brilliant Civic Hybrid, the 2025 Subaru Outback, the 2025 Honda Prologue, the Ford Bronco Sport, and the 2025 Toyota Tacoma.
Honda has some great lease deals available on the Civic and the Prologue. Now through January 5, Honda is offering 2026 Honda Civic LXs for $0 down and $350 per month for 36 months with an annual mileage limit of 10,000 miles. The significantly more powerful and efficient 2026 Civic Hybrid Sport also has a deal for $0 and $380 per month, which is a huge bargain.
Honda's all-electric Prologue actually has a much cheaper lease deal than the Civic this month, though it is more regional. In Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Maryland, the 2025 Honda Prologue EX is listed for $1,199 due at signing and $239 per month for 36 months and a 10,000-mile annual limit. That makes the effective cost just $272 per month. Other states have different deals on Prologue leases that are still quite compelling.
Two rugged crossovers and a real truck
2025 marks the final year for this generation of Subaru Outback. Considering that the 2026 Subaru Outback is over $6,000 more expensive than the old model, the 2025 version could be an attractive offer. Incidentally, Subaru is trying to move units with $4,254 due at signing and $255 per month for 36 months with 10,000 miles per year in the state of New York. That's an effective cost of just $373 per month for 3 years with a fantastic midsize crossover. Returning Subaru lessees get a $500 discount, bringing the monthly effective cost down to $359. Other regions have different prices, but they are still likely to have significant deals.
The 2025 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend is available to lease for 36 months with $3,749 due at signing and monthly payments of $269 and a 10,500-mile annual limit. That also equates to an effective cost of $373 per month. Ford also offers a $1,000 Toyota conquest cash incentive which brings the effective cost down to $345 per month. This offer is in Southern California, while other offers can vary by region.
The 2025 Toyota Tacoma SR5 4x2 Double Cab lease will cost $3,999 at signing and $199 per month for 24 months with a 10,000-mile annual limit. With an effective cost of $366 per month, that's a remarkable deal for a pickup truck, and it actually makes the Tacoma cheaper to lease than a Camry.
There are two options for affordable luxury car leases
Luxury cars rarely come at discounted lease rates, but this month there are two models with great deals: the 2025 BMW i4 eDrive40 and the 2025 Lexus RX 350. The 2025 BMW i4 eDrive40 lease is advertised with $4,999 due at signing and a $399 monthly payment for 36 months and 10,000 miles per year. This includes a $7,500 lease cash discount, but if you're a returning BMW lessee you may qualify for a $2,000 loyalty discount that can bring the signing payment down to $2,999. Without the loyalty discount, the effective cost is $538 per month, and with the discount, it's $482 per month. This deal is listed in California, but other regions may have deals, too.
2025 Lexus RX 350 leases are listed with $4,999 due at signing and $479 per month for 36 months and 10,000 miles per year. According to Cars Direct, this translates to an effective cost almost 10% cheaper than a 2026 Infiniti QX60 and over $100 per month cheaper than a 2026 Acura MDX lease. This lease deal is listed for the West Coast, so other regions may have other deals. Lexus is known for its December To Remember Sales Event, which could bring better lease deals next month, but that's not guaranteed.
Leasing isn't the right choice for every car shopper, so be sure to do your research to know what you're getting into before signing on the dotted line. If you consistently travel long distances, a low-mileage lease like these may not be the best choice for you, and remember to check for deals in your region when researching affordable leases.