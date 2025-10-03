Nearly 1-In-5 New Car Buyers Have $1,000 Monthly Payments Because We Live In Hell

Cars are mighty expensive these days, so it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to learn that just about one-in-five new-car buyers are slapping down at least $1,000 a month for their auto loans. It's a rate that has increased roughly sevenfold in the past decade and is definitely sustainable and not a sign of the coming apocalypse.

Between January and July of this year, about 17% of buyers who financed their new cars were saddled with monthly payments above $1,000. For reference, that number was just 2.4% back in 2015, according to Automotive News. Of course, cars are far more expensive now than they were a decade ago and high interest rates certainly aren't helping, but good God, that is grim.

You probably won't be too shocked at the makeup of folks who are spending at least $1,000 a month on car payments. 53.4% of them bought an SUV, and a further 36.8% bought pickup trucks. More specifically, about 5% of all new buyers are spending over a grand per month on a Ford F-150. That's sort of mind-boggling, isn't it? Behind that loan truck, 3.6% of buyers are financing sedans at those rates, 2% are going for minivans and 1.9% are getting coupes.