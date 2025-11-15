What Are The Rarest Cars Featured On Jay Leno's Garage?

Jay Leno is one of the most prolific car collectors in the world. He owns over 180 cars and counting, with a combined value of over $50 million on the low end of estimates. His collection ranges from some of the fastest concepts ever designed to historical relics from the budding days of the automobile industry. He has made tremendous use of his collection, leveraging his cars into the successful television series Jay Leno's Garage, which ran for 89 episodes between 2015 and 2022. Following the show's cancellation, he kept it alive on YouTube and continues to produce new episodes to this day, featuring vehicles from his own collection, those from around the world, and even those owned by individuals.

Jay Leno's garage is as much a museum as it is a treasure trove of classic and modern cars. Let's take a look at some of the rarest featured on his show. Some of these vehicles are irreplaceable pieces of automobile history, others are one-of-a-kind, high-tech concept cars, and still more are obscure, forgotten, and highly prized among hardcore automobile enthusiasts. Read on to learn more about some of the rarest cars featured on Jay Leno's Garage.