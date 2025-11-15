What Is And Isn't Covered By Subaru's Warranty?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Subaru gets high marks for dependability, earning the top spot for new car reliability from Consumer Reports, and many Subaru models also earn high praise from owners. Yet, reputation only goes so far. When car trouble arises, there's no substitute for the manufacturer's warranty. For Subaru, this includes the 3-year or 36,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty. This bumper-to-bumper coverage protects against defects in materials or workmanship for most vehicle systems. There's also a longer-lasting powertrain limited warranty that safeguards the engine and transmission.

But wait, there's more. Subaru also covers the emissions system and includes a warranty against rust perforation. That's a lot to keep track of, but we'll break down the details below. You should also know that Subaru's warranty protection isn't exhaustive. The automaker doesn't pay for maintenance, and coverage could be voided if you misuse or neglect the vehicle. We'll also explain what this means.

The term "limited" comes up frequently when looking at new car warranties — it's there for a reason. Under federal law, warranty coverage has to be defined as full or limited. Subaru, like most automakers, specifies that it covers only specific parts, certain defects, or repair costs for a particular period of time. When warranty coverage begins also matters. Subaru says coverage starts "on the date the vehicle is delivered to the first retail purchaser." However, if the car was used as a showroom model or company vehicle prior to being sold, its warranty coverage starts on the date it entered the dealer's service.