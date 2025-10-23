This 40-Mile Corvette ZR1 Isn't A Flip, It's Just Too Much Car For The Owner To Handle (Allegedly)

It wasn't all that long ago that automakers simply didn't sell 1,000-horsepower cars. That's definitely changed in recent years, though, and today, if you really want, you can probably find a Model S Plaid for like $45,000. Take that, Bugatti Veyron. But while the barrier to buying a 1,000-hp car is a lot lower than it used to be, it still takes skill and experience to safely drive a 1,000-hp car. And if the seller of this 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is to be believed, that's the entire reason the original owner is trying to get rid of it after only 40 miles, as Carscoops noticed.

Of course, when you see a supercar listed on an auction site with hardly any miles on it, you typically assume it's a flip. That isn't always a concern for wealthy buyers who couldn't get an allocation, but it's something General Motors doesn't like, which means anyone who buys this car will be buying a 1,064-hp Corvette without a factory warranty. Will that matter? Maybe. But probably not. Bidding is up to $296,000 with less than 24 hours left, more than $80k over MSRP, so clearly, at least a few people don't care about the whole warranty thing.

But it's very important that you know this is not a flip. As the seller states down in the comments, the owner actually loves the car. It's just "more than he needs." But while that sentence is a technically accurate summary of the seller's claims, I promise you the actual comment is far, far funnier that you could possibly expect right about now.