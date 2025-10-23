This 40-Mile Corvette ZR1 Isn't A Flip, It's Just Too Much Car For The Owner To Handle (Allegedly)
It wasn't all that long ago that automakers simply didn't sell 1,000-horsepower cars. That's definitely changed in recent years, though, and today, if you really want, you can probably find a Model S Plaid for like $45,000. Take that, Bugatti Veyron. But while the barrier to buying a 1,000-hp car is a lot lower than it used to be, it still takes skill and experience to safely drive a 1,000-hp car. And if the seller of this 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is to be believed, that's the entire reason the original owner is trying to get rid of it after only 40 miles, as Carscoops noticed.
Of course, when you see a supercar listed on an auction site with hardly any miles on it, you typically assume it's a flip. That isn't always a concern for wealthy buyers who couldn't get an allocation, but it's something General Motors doesn't like, which means anyone who buys this car will be buying a 1,064-hp Corvette without a factory warranty. Will that matter? Maybe. But probably not. Bidding is up to $296,000 with less than 24 hours left, more than $80k over MSRP, so clearly, at least a few people don't care about the whole warranty thing.
But it's very important that you know this is not a flip. As the seller states down in the comments, the owner actually loves the car. It's just "more than he needs." But while that sentence is a technically accurate summary of the seller's claims, I promise you the actual comment is far, far funnier that you could possibly expect right about now.
Flipping? When he has this much money?
Responding to one commenter getting, uh, shall we say, extremely heated about an earlier claim the owner hadn't signed anything that would have canceled the warranty if he sold it too fast, the seller (a dealer doing this deal on consignment) came back with this:
ZERO conflict of interest here, I am just giving the facts. Our client did not purchase this flip it either, he bought it because he genuinely wanted it and has a nice collection of cars. In order to get this car the dealer made him purchase a ZO6 that he paid way over MSRP for (then had to trade it in) and then had to pay way over MSRP for this one. He loves the car but the 1064HP is just more than he needs.
Don't you see? He isn't trying to flip this car and make a little money. If he cared about money, he wouldn't have paid way over MSRP for a dumb Z06 that he didn't even want, then trade it in (presumably at a huge loss) when buying this ZR1, which he also paid way over MSRP to get. Price is irrelevant to this man. He doesn't sully himself by caring about something as pedestrian as money.
He's simply a man who jumped through multiple hoops and paid out the ass to buy a car he had no idea would be so quick. Sure, he knew it had more than 1,000 horsepower, but that shouldn't be a problem for someone so wealthy, right? Rich people are automatically good at everything. Except making sure they'll like a car before they buy, apparently.