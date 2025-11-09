'American Icon: A Mustang Immersive Experience' Is An Entertaining, Occasionally Cringey Look Back At Pony Car History

After the two immersion rooms, there are two more traditional exhibits. The first showcases some of the most famous Ford Mustangs to grace the silver screen, from Eleanor, the 1967 Mustang of "Gone In 60 Seconds" fame, to the 2005 Mustang Saleen S281 from the first "Transformers" movie, to the 1973 Ford Mustang Convertible from "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

The next exhibit is dedicated to the bonkers Mustang GTD. There's a gold example on display, and for nerds like me, there are disassembled chassis components on display to show how the trick inboard Multimatic rear suspension works, as well as the massive rear spoiler's active aerodynamics and the artful front suspension.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

The final room is a doozy; it's a 4D movie. You walk in and see four rows of theater-style seats, put on the provided over-ear headphones, and the show begins. You're taken through a thrilling imagined world-saving mission, all while the seats rumble and move, you get blown by fans in the armrest that also release scents, and there's an occasional squirt of water when it aligns with what's happening on the screen. I was not warned about any of this prior to experiencing it so it was very surprising. If you go please be aware of what to expect, and use a waterproof finishing spray on any makeup you wear.

Overall, the Mustang Immersive Experience is a fun way to spend around 45 minutes of your time. It will remain in Downtown LA through February of next year, with tickets costing a steep $35, not including parking next door, which will cost $10. And yes, there is a gift shop where you can spend even more money on Mustang-branded goodies.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

Though it has cringey moments, the experience is pretty neat and makes anyone with Mustang-related memories feel all nostalgic and warm and fuzzy, which is a welcome break from the constant onslaught of chaos that happens around us at all times.