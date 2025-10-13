At $35,000, Does This 1984 Hurst/Olds Turn Loose The Lightning?

The Lightning Rod shifter in today's Nice Price or No Dice Hurst/Olds sports three levers that allow a form of sequential shifting for its four-speed automatic. That makes it a wonderfully weird bit of kitsch, but is it worth the seller's asking price?

What is it they say, 'go big or go home'? Paul McCartney also asked us, 'Why don't we do it in the road?' The 1985 Renault R5 Turbo 2 we looked at last Friday was arguably pretty audacious-looking. And being rally-bred, it could do it on the road, in the gravel, and over the dirt.

As it is Southern California-located, I have had the pleasure of seeing that particular R5 Turbo on more than one occasion, as it has shown up at the Best of France and Italy car show, held every fall in Van Nuys. If you're going to be in the greater Los Angeles area early next month, that show returns on Sunday, November 2. It will be held at its usual haunt, the grassy field at Sepulveda Basin's Woodley Park. At $175,000, it's doubtful that any of us would be showing off the Renault at the show any time soon. Not with the 93% 'No Dice' drubbing it received in the vote.