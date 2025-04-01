The Toyota Corolla May Be Closest Thing To A Tariff-Proof Car

Wall Street, automotive boardrooms and dealership lots across the country are bracing for President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on car imports. Industry experts expect the tariffs, set to go into effect on April 2, will make every car more expensive regardless of where it was built or whether it's new or used. However, the humble Toyota Corolla may be the affordable car model best suited to withstand a turbulent economic future

There are only 16 vehicle models sold in the United States with an average sticker price under $30,000, according to Reuters. Of those cars, the Toyota Corolla sedan is the only one assembled within the country's borders. Corollas have rolled off the assembly line at Toyota's plant in Blue Springs, Mississippi since the facility opened in 2011. The Japanese automaker stated on Monday that it has no intention of raising its prices when the tariffs come into effect. However, words are one thing and actions are another.