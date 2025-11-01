Chevy 350 Vs. Pontiac 350: How Are They Different?

Admittedly, this would be a much shorter article if we focused on the similarities of the Chevy 350 and the Pontiac 350 — because outside of their displacement, these are, for all intents and purposes, two completely different motors. These are artifacts of GM's history — an automaker that basically assembled itself out of pre-existing automakers that already had their own powerplants.

Chevrolet, for example, was founded in 1911 but didn't become part of General Motors until 1918. Pontiac began as a company called Oakland, which launched in 1907 and was purchased by GM in 1909. GM introduced the Pontiac brand for customers who wanted a step up from Chevrolet but couldn't afford an Oakland. Pontiac proved popular enough, though, that GM dropped the Oakland name entirely in 1932.

GM kept a fairly hands-off approach with its divisions for decades, and in that context, it was logical for them to independently develop separate engines with completely different castings, etc. As a result, per the experts at Speedway Motors, the Pontiac and Chevrolet 350 V8s "share almost no interchangeable parts. These two V8s have different engine block castings, different head designs and different internal dimensions. As a result, major components cannot be swapped."

Of course, that kind of independence wasn't good for GM's bottom line. It was much more expensive for two divisions to develop two individual powerplants than it would be for them to share the costs — and then the motors. On the other hand, sharing can go too far — these lazy car rebadges prove that.