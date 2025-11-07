What's Your Most Frustrating Flight Delay Story?

There's something uniquely frustrating when something goes wrong after paying the airfare to relinquish control to a private business for travel. Flying on an airliner is generally the fastest way from point A to point B, but this changes when the trip ends up being hours or even days longer than expected. And if you thought things were awful already, it's about to get even worse.

What's your most frustrating story from a flight delay or cancellation? Has an airline ever canceled your flight and then rebooked you onto a flight that was later canceled? Or, did you end up on a flight that was delayed for a bizarre reason? How bizarre are we talking about? A United Airlines flight was delayed four hours last week after two flight attendants got into a fight and an in-duty flight manager decided to find a new cabin crew to replace them. No one wants someone else's workplace drama to keep them from their destination.