Flight Attendant Fight Delays United Flight By 4 Hours

There are a myriad of reasons why an airline might postpone a flight, ranging from aircraft mechanical issues to severe weather. However, United Airlines was forced to delay a flight on Monday due to a fight between two flight attendants. The 90-minute service from Des Moines, Iowa to Chicago O'Hare International Airport was delayed just under four hours as the carrier found an entirely new cabin crew. I hope no passengers had to make a connection in the Windy City.

United Flight 2138 was scheduled to depart at 11:26 a.m., but the passengers were deplaned at 12:08 p.m. According to One Mile at a Time, the delay's cause was listed in the airline's internal system as "Crew Availability Flight Attendant: Disagreement on 2 of the FAs. IFDM pulling all crew and will need to recrew flight." The in-flight duty manager (IFDM) assigns crews to flights, overseeing the flight attendants. That cause wasn't shown to the public on United's website or mobile app. There wasn't a blow-by-blow report, so it's not clear what happened before the passengers were deplaned.