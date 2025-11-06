Republicans Order Airlines To Offer Fewer Flights (Just In Time For The Holidays)

While there's no way to know how bad this decision will be for passengers or how long it will last, at least on paper, air traffic controllers may actually need the temporary relief. They've now missed their second paycheck, which only adds to the stress of working a job where one mistake could mean hundreds or even thousands of people die. It's not like air traffic controllers were doing so great before the shutdown, either. As we learned earlier this year, being overworked, undersupported and underpaid meant many air traffic controllers were already barely holding it together.

The shutdown, meanwhile, has just made things worse for ATC. They still have to do the same job keeping air travelers alive, only now, the bills are piling up at home. Many are calling in sick and doing what they can to earn money in other ways, such as driving for Uber. It's understandable that they need to keep a roof over their head and put food on the table, but that also means airports across the country are now dealing with regular shortages of air traffic controllers.

Yesterday, the Associated Press reports Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy acknowledged the effect the shutdown is having on ATC, telling reporters:

Many of the controllers said, "A lot of us can navigate missing one paycheck. Not everybody, but a lot of us can. None of us can manage missing two paychecks." So if you bring us to a week from today, Democrats, you will see mass chaos. You will see mass flight delays. You'll see mass cancellations, and you may see us close certain parts of the airspace, because we just cannot manage it because we don't have air traffic controllers.

Of course, he refused to acknowledge that Senate Republicans could end this shutdown tomorrow if they wanted to. That would be acknowledging the Republicans who control the entire federal government right now have agency and could make things better if they wanted to, instead of only making everything worse. And we can't have that now, can we?