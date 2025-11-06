The Big Vote On Elon Musk's $1 Trillion Tesla Pay Package Is Here

Elon Musk may be the wealthiest man in the world, but even that doesn't seem to sate the man's eternal need for more. He's now asking Tesla for a pay package that could be worth $1 trillion, and it's up to shareholders to determine whether he gets it. That vote happened yesterday, and results will be revealed after the company's annual shareholder meeting tonight — with Musk promising to take his ball and go home if he doesn't get his way. From Bloomberg:

Tesla Inc.'s campaign to award its chief executive officer a pay package potentially worth $1 trillion is drawing to a close, and this much is certain: Elon Musk will take it personally. Board chair Robyn Denholm said as much during an interview with Bloomberg News, offering a view based on direct conversations she's had with the world's richest man. If shareholders vote against the proposal, Musk "will take it as a negative sign on his leadership," Denholm said last week at Bloomberg's office in New York. She warned it's likely that Musk will leave, or not be an active executive at Tesla, if the measure fails.

It's worth asking how much of an "active executive" Musk is now, given that most of his time seems to be spent spreading far-right conspiracy theories on Twitter. Does he actually contribute to his car company in any way? What exactly would you say it is you do here?