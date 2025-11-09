What Happens To Massive Cruise Ships At The End Of Their Lifespan?

Sure, there are occasional mishaps — like the infamous poop cruise that resurfaced this year in a Netflix movie — but sailing the ocean blue remains a big deal in a lot of ways. For one, 2025 is on pace to be the third straight year of record-setting ticket sales for cruise ships, with 2026 expected to be even bigger, according to AAA. Then there's Royal Caribbean, which launched the world's biggest cruise ship in 2024. Named Icon of the Seas, it is some 1,200 feet long, has a gross tonnage of more than 250,000, and can carry nearly 8,000 people (crew included).

And with growing demand for bigger ships, you have to wonder where all those vessels will go when they retire from duty. Well, there was a time when many large ships were simply abandoned. Mauritania, for example, had a rather casual approach to letting people dump their ships in the Bay of Nouadhibou for many years — for the right price.

But as most folks became more concerned about the environment and recouping money from derelict boats, they began developing large junkyards dedicated to disassembling ships for scrap. The very largest is in Alang, India, along the Arabian Sea's Gulf of Khambhat, and handles about half of the world's retired ships. Just be aware that while recycling these vessels sounds like a good idea, "ship-breaking," as it's called, can be a dangerous, low-paid job with a history of using child labor and a bare minimum of tools or safety precautions.