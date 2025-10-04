The World's Biggest Cruise Ship Is This 250,000-Ton Monster

Royal Caribbean has done it again. The Miami-based cruise line floated a new world's largest cruise ship earlier this month, Legend of the Seas. The third vessel of the Icon-class is under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, like the two previous ships in 2022 and 2024. The Icon of the Seas, the class namesake, and the Star of the Seas shared the title of world's largest cruise ship until Legend's launch. The new 250,800-ton behemoth outweighs its sisters by just over 2,100 tons. And construction already started on a fourth Icon-class ship.

It's difficult to fathom how massive the current generation of cruise ships is in the scope of maritime history. Legend of the Seas is nearly five and a half times larger than the Titanic. For a more modern comparison, Legend is two and a half times larger than the USS Gerald R. Ford, the US Navy's newest nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. While the world's largest title is undoubtedly a desirable accolade for marketing, it's not simply size for size's sake; it has to fit both the world's largest water park as well as the Crown's Edge tightrope attraction.