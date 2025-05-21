Why Your Chrome Wheels Are Pitting, And How To Stop It

If you have some pitted chrome wheels and you either can't afford to get them refinished or you want to keep them as original as possible, there are still a few things you can do to mitigate the visual effects of pitted chrome. If the surface under the chrome is steel, you'll likely see a lot of rusting, which can certainly be cleaned up and look reasonably shiny again, but never like new. If what's underneath is aluminum, you're going to want to tread lightly and act carefully.

The first step to any pitting repair is to clean the surface well with a good wheel cleaner, then a nice soft cloth with your choice of soap. Using your fingernail you can find the worst of the pitting, which can be buffed out with extremely fine steel wool. If the pitting is extremely light you can substitute aluminum foil for the steel wool. If the pitting is bad enough to catch your fingernail, start with wet sandpaper before moving to the steel wool. Run the steel wool or sandpaper in a gentle circular motion over the pitted area until you can't see the pitting anymore. It's possible you'll have worn through the chrome at that point, and the wheel will need to be refinished again regardless of your work.

Once the pitting is removed from the chrome you can wash and polish the wheel again before spraying it with a fresh UV and rust protectant clearcoat. Hopefully this process works for you!