How To Remove A Stuck Or Broken Oil Dipstick
Keeping your engine oil topped off is one of the primary tenets of DIY engine maintenance. Since checking the oil level is a critical step in the procedure, a stuck or broken oil dipstick can turn a simple task into an ordeal requiring professional intervention — unless you can get it out yourself. While removing a stuck or broken oil dipstick might seem daunting, doing it yourself could save you money just like performing a DIY oil change. It's okay to be nervous, but change into some old clothes, grab a flashlight, and take a look to determine what's really going on.
If the dipstick is stuck, avoid the impulse to yank it free and potentially break the handle. Use the flashlight to inspect the area, looking for anything that might interfere with its removal, such as a loose hose, wire, or any sort of bracket hanging out of place. If nothing is blocking the dipstick, it's possible the O-ring used as a seal near the handle is stuck on corrosion in the oil dipstick tube or on the dipstick itself. YouTube's 4DIYers says:
"[Dipsticks] can seize up over time, either from the O-rings becoming swelled — they dry out and stick in the metal tube — or the inside of the metal tube forms some type of corrosion. Do not force it out, as you can break off the plastic handle. This would be more complicated to remove."
First, apply some penetrating oil to the junction between the dipstick and the tube, attempting to get some into the tube while gently pulling up on the handle. Let that sit for a few minutes before gently trying to remove it again.
If penetrating oil doesn't free the stuck dipstick, it's time to turn up the heat
If your dipstick remains stuck after applying penetrating oil, it's time to apply some heat. While you can use a variety of heat sources, a heat gun, similar to one you would use to remove bumper stickers from your car, is typically the best option. Proceed with caution — engine oil is flammable, and so is the penetrating oil you just applied. You'll want to protect any components surrounding the dipstick by using a heat shield. On Instructables, 4DIYers describes a suitable heat shield as:
"an aluminum expandable duct, similar to what you may find for a dryer vent. It can be easily formed and the size is adjustable. I have also cut the one side open so the diameter is adjustable too."
With this protection in place, use the heat gun to apply heat to the metal dipstick tube below the handle. Directing heat away from the handle is especially important if it's made from plastic, like many are today. Apply heat for up to a minute, paying attention to any smoke or burning smells, then pull gently on the dipstick handle to remove it. If it won't come out after a few rounds of penetrating oil and heat, it may be time to remove the dipstick tube from the engine block. We'll discuss that at the end of the next section.
Broken oil dipsticks present different challenges
If your dipstick's handle is broken off, you may be able to grab the exposed end with a pick or pliers to pull it out. If the broken dipstick has fallen into the dipstick tube you can try using compressed air to pressurize the crankcase through the oil fill opening. Listen for air escaping through other openings and block them off with your finger or a shop rag. Caution: Keep your face out of the line of fire in case the dipstick shoots out like a missile.
If the exposed end contains enough ferrous metal, you may be able to use a magnet to pull it out. If the metal end is near flush with the tube you can use any strong magnet, but if it has slid into the tube you'll need a magnet small enough to reach inside. Warning: Make sure not to drop the magnet, which would cause new problems.
If that fails, drill a small pilot hole into the dipstick's end and install a screw to act as a new handle. Use the smallest screw possible to avoid expanding the broken dipstick inside the tube.
If the stuck or broken oil dipstick still won't come out, or it slips too deep into the tube, you'll need to remove the dipstick tube from the engine block. Find the bracket, or brackets, that attach the tube to the engine and remove the fasteners holding them in place. Once free from its restraints, the tube should pull from the block easily with the slightest wiggle or twist. If not, the needed repairs may be just too much for the casual DIYer. It may be time to put everything back together and take it to a trusted auto repair mechanic.