How To Remove A Stuck Or Broken Oil Dipstick

Keeping your engine oil topped off is one of the primary tenets of DIY engine maintenance. Since checking the oil level is a critical step in the procedure, a stuck or broken oil dipstick can turn a simple task into an ordeal requiring professional intervention — unless you can get it out yourself. While removing a stuck or broken oil dipstick might seem daunting, doing it yourself could save you money just like performing a DIY oil change. It's okay to be nervous, but change into some old clothes, grab a flashlight, and take a look to determine what's really going on.

If the dipstick is stuck, avoid the impulse to yank it free and potentially break the handle. Use the flashlight to inspect the area, looking for anything that might interfere with its removal, such as a loose hose, wire, or any sort of bracket hanging out of place. If nothing is blocking the dipstick, it's possible the O-ring used as a seal near the handle is stuck on corrosion in the oil dipstick tube or on the dipstick itself. YouTube's 4DIYers says:

"[Dipsticks] can seize up over time, either from the O-rings becoming swelled — they dry out and stick in the metal tube — or the inside of the metal tube forms some type of corrosion. Do not force it out, as you can break off the plastic handle. This would be more complicated to remove."

First, apply some penetrating oil to the junction between the dipstick and the tube, attempting to get some into the tube while gently pulling up on the handle. Let that sit for a few minutes before gently trying to remove it again.