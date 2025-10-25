Here's What You Should Know About Topping Off Your Engine Oil

Did you know that opening the hood and explaining how to check the oil is a part of the driver's license exam in both the U.K. and Ireland? It should probably be that way everywhere. Knowing how to check and top off your oil used to be one of those things drivers were expected to know, like changing a flat tire or jump-starting a car. But if you don't know where your car's dipstick is, don't worry. We're here to help.

It's a good idea to check your oil once every few weeks. It's pretty simple — you'll just need a funnel and a rag or paper towel. Park your car at a level spot. Usually, where you've stopped to fill your gas tank is pretty level and convenient for this. Locate the oil dipstick, which is typically near the front or side of the engine. Pull it out, wipe off the tip, then re-insert it. Pull it out again and look at the markings near the tip to determine if your car's oil is low.

If it is low, unscrew the oil filler cap and insert the funnel. Pour in just enough oil to fill it, but be careful not to overfill. You don't need to worry about getting the oil all the way to the "MAX" line on your dipstick. It's actually better to fall a little short of that, while getting it in the hash marks, than to overfill. Wait a few minutes, wipe the dipstick off, and check the oil again. Wait a few more minutes after topping off your oil to drive the car. If you have to add oil every time you check it, consider these three big reasons your oil level drops fast.