How To Keep Dust From Clinging To Your Shiny Black Car

Owning a black car feels like a mix of the good and the bad, but never the ugly. You wash it, step back to admire the reflection, and before the towel even dries — dust. Everywhere. There's an urge to wash the car again, but will it harm your favorite automotive paint? It's not that your black car attracts more dust than others, but it sure looks that way. And the color black absorbs more heat compared to other colors. More heat absorption means more dust and debris getting stuck.

Static electricity is what makes that dust stick. Its charge pulls in dust like a magnet, especially if the surface hasn't been properly waxed or sealed. Combine that with dry weather, pollen, and pollution, and you've got yourself a rolling dust collector. Detailing experts say even microfiber towels can worsen static buildup if used dry.

A quick remedy is washing it with anti-static car soaps. Foam it up and leave it for several minutes, rinse well and thoroughly to remove all dirt, and wipe and dry with an anti-static microfiber cloth. Whatever you do, though, avoid automatic car washes if you can. There's a big risk of ruining your car paint in them.

Psychologically, black cars are victims of their own beauty. Every speck shows, and yet they're irresistible. You could say keeping a black car spotless is like keeping white sneakers clean; possible for about five minutes, then it's all maintenance and denial.