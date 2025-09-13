How Your Favorite Automotive Paints Came To Be

Have you ever wondered what it takes to bring colors like Midnight Purple or Soul Red from an idea in someone's head to a final color on a showroom floor? How Dodge goes from someone thinking up "Hey, what if we did purple?" to seeing Plum Crazy in your configurator? Well, wonder no more: Road & Track has your answer.

Our friend Zac Palmer over at R&T looked into the process of developing colors for automakers, including talking with folks from carmakers and paint suppliers to learn how it works from all sides. It starts with the color and materials designers at the car companies, who are constantly looking for color trends — or rather, what's going to be a trend in a year when the color actually makes it to market. From there, the paint manufacturer gets involved to translate designers' ideas into an actual formulation of pigments and flakes that manifests a described shade onto the panels of real-life cars.