New Jersey Woman Trades In Her Jeep, Then Realizes The Salesman Was Living In It

After leasing a new car, Laura Halen expected that the salesman and dealer had already taken care of the Jeep Wrangler she traded in. To her surprise, instead of processing the trade, the salesman allegedly kept the Wrangler, lived in it, and racked up E-ZPass tolls and unpaid parking tickets on Halen's dime, according to NJ.com. Halen even found herself with an arrest warrant for the unpaid tickets.

One of the biggest perks of trading in your car is that the dealer will handle all the paperwork and payments for any existing loan or lease agreement. Halen assumed that Fette Kia salesman Argenis R. Checo would return the Wrangler she traded to the local dealer she leased it from, as he said he would on May 20, 2024, when she made the deal. According to the lawsuit Halen later filed against Checo and Fette Kia, Checo did not return the Wrangler, but instead kept it for himself. After it became apparent to Halen that the Jeep had not been returned, she complained to Fette Kia, but they downplayed her claims, denying that Checo had done anything improper. At that point, Halen went directly to the police.