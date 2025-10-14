Who Owns CFMoto, And Where Are Their Motorcycles Built?

Chinese automakers like BYD and Geely are gunning for global dominance, as evidenced by the onslaught of Chinese cars in Europe. One other Chinese brand that is slowly beginning to grow in popularity worldwide is motorcycle and ATV manufacturer, CFMoto. CFMoto is based in Hangzhou, China, and is a subsidiary of the Chinese company Zhejiang Chunfeng Power Co., founded by Lai Guoqiang. CFMoto is gearing up to grow market share in the U.S., although it currently doesn't have a factory in the country. Presently, the company manufactures its vehicles in three locations — China, Thailand, and Mexico.

CFMoto began manufacturing spare motorcycle parts in 1989. In the '90s, the company expanded its operations to include scooter and motorcycle manufacturing. Over the years, and thanks to partnerships with global motorcycle giants like KTM, CFMoto has shed its image as just another cheap alternative and has become one that can go toe-to-toe with some of the industry's legacy manufacturers.

CFMoto's American journey began over two decades ago when it introduced ATVs and side-by-sides in 2002. In 2022, the company launched a new line of motorcycles in the U.S., and the company now has over 300 dealerships in the States. CFMoto currently sells a range of sport, adventure, and naked motorcycles, as well as a cool mini bike called the Papio. The company appears serious about its American adventure, having opened a new headquarters in Minnesota at the start of 2024. The facility houses a design and engineering studio to serve the U.S. market and reportedly has plans for further expansion.