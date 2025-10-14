Who Owns CFMoto, And Where Are Their Motorcycles Built?
Chinese automakers like BYD and Geely are gunning for global dominance, as evidenced by the onslaught of Chinese cars in Europe. One other Chinese brand that is slowly beginning to grow in popularity worldwide is motorcycle and ATV manufacturer, CFMoto. CFMoto is based in Hangzhou, China, and is a subsidiary of the Chinese company Zhejiang Chunfeng Power Co., founded by Lai Guoqiang. CFMoto is gearing up to grow market share in the U.S., although it currently doesn't have a factory in the country. Presently, the company manufactures its vehicles in three locations — China, Thailand, and Mexico.
CFMoto began manufacturing spare motorcycle parts in 1989. In the '90s, the company expanded its operations to include scooter and motorcycle manufacturing. Over the years, and thanks to partnerships with global motorcycle giants like KTM, CFMoto has shed its image as just another cheap alternative and has become one that can go toe-to-toe with some of the industry's legacy manufacturers.
CFMoto's American journey began over two decades ago when it introduced ATVs and side-by-sides in 2002. In 2022, the company launched a new line of motorcycles in the U.S., and the company now has over 300 dealerships in the States. CFMoto currently sells a range of sport, adventure, and naked motorcycles, as well as a cool mini bike called the Papio. The company appears serious about its American adventure, having opened a new headquarters in Minnesota at the start of 2024. The facility houses a design and engineering studio to serve the U.S. market and reportedly has plans for further expansion.
CFMoto's ambitious plans
CFMoto's Hangzhou facility in China contains multiple factories and has an annual production capacity of 400,000 two-wheelers, including bikes built by its electric motorcycle brand Zeeho, KTM models manufactured for the Chinese domestic market, and CFMoto motorcycles. The facility also has the capacity to produce 200,000 ATVs and side-by-sides each year.
The company's manufacturing facility in Thailand, established in 2021, has a production capacity of 40,000 models and was CFMoto's first factory outside of China. More recently, CFMoto opened its first manufacturing facility in North America to cement its entry into the region's motorcycle and ATV market. The factory, which is located in Apodaca, Nuevo León, Mexico, has a production capacity of 100,000 units, and the company reportedly invested $46 million in the project. Aside from its manufacturing facilities, CFMoto also boasts four research and development centers worldwide and holds more than 1,000 patents, highlighting its focus on innovation.
Chinese EVs have proven themselves to be better than Western competitors, thanks to their ingenious systems and class-leading technologies, and CFMoto appears to be following the same path with motorcycles and ATVs.