Honda's Coolest New Bikes Are Cheaper Than The Competition

It's official: Honda's best forbidden fruits have come to the United States. After a report last month saying the CB750 Hornet, Cb1000 Hornet SP, and NT1100 would make their way to our shores, Honda confirmed this week that we'll see all three bikes this coming spring. More than that, though, the company announced how much they'll cost, and it's less than you might have expected. Less than the competition, even. The CB750 Hornet costs $7,999, while the CB1000 Hornet SP comes in at $10,999.

Let's compare those to their closest competitors. The Hornet 750 goes up against the rest of the much-loved middleweight naked segment: Yamaha's MT-07 ($8,599), Suzuki's GSX-8S ($8,849) and SV650 ($7,399), Aprilia's Tuono 660 (10,499), Triumph's Trident 660 ($8,595), Kawasaki's Z650 ($7,749), and the KTM 790 Duke ($9,499). Of those, only the SV650 and the Z650 undercut the Hornet's MSRP, and both of those bikes make considerably less power than the rest of the pack. Narrowing down to the circa-80-horsepower crowd, the Hornet is the cheapest by a considerable margin.