These Cars Still Use Analog Clocks
For all of the new technology in cars, the lane-keeping and adaptive cruise, the autonomous driving modes, and the safety tech that's widely available in most makes and models, it's easy to forget the long history of automotive innovation. Way back in the 1970s, there were no chimes that your Subaru Outback was drifting a few inches out of the lane or you weren't paying attention to the road. In fact, one of the innovations had to do with basic timekeeping.
It's hard to even imagine now, but analog clocks were used all the way into the late 70s when digital clocks were finally introduced. (The first all-digital dashboard debuted with the 1976 Aston Martin Lagonda, which was quite a milestone at the time.) Even into the 80s, many cars still used an analog clock, such as the classic BMW E30. Back then, you would often see the word "quartz" on the clock as an indication of precision — a piece of quartz material was used to sync with an electrical signal. (These days, many cars sync with GPS satellites instead.)
Nowadays, analog clocks are a sign of luxury and are still available in a few makes and models from companies like Lexus, Maserati, and Rolls-Royce. There's some nostalgia involved as well, and possibly even a reaction to all of the high-tech features. These are the true holdouts that use an analog clock, even if they also happen to include plenty of tech features as well.
Lexus LS
Lexus is the one car brand that straddles the line between exceptional safety features like lane-keeping and adaptive cruise control while still offering a few throwbacks. In some ways, it's like the business professional who still wears an analog watch and skips the fancy digital models from Apple and Samsung. The Lexus LS is the best example because it is outfitted with a massive 12.3-inch screen and a surround audio system with 23 speakers.
Yet, situated to the left of that massive screen is an analog clock that really only has one purpose in life, which is to tell you the time. Many Lexus models still include an analog clock, such as the Lexus IS (which puts the analog clock in between the two front vents) and the Lexus ES (which positions the timepiece to the left of the main display, like the LS).
Those luxury sedans match the design aesthetic you'd expect and would fit right in at the corporate office park or the local high-class shopping mall, but maybe one surprise vehicle from Lexus that still has an analog clock is the Lexus RC model. This two-door coupe is sporty and fun to drive, based on my recent tests, with a 311 horsepower engine. Lexus is probably the one brand that seems to prefer having an analog clock even as car tech evolves.
The irony, of course, is that few of us would likely glance at the analog clock all that often. We can check the time in Apple CarPlay, ask Siri or the Google Assistant, or even look at a wristwatch. It's still an iconic gesture by Lexus to include the clock on so many of their models.
Maserati Grecale
The Maserati Grecale, including this more sporty version, is the upscale car for those who want flexibility between high-tech features and old-school amenities. You can literally choose between the two when it comes to the analog clock. Since there's a digital display that looks like a smartwatch, you can adjust it to show a clock with hour hand and minutes, just like you were back in the halcyon days before digital clocks.
A bonus here is that, while the analog clock looks old school, the display is fully customizable because it's actually a digital representation of a clock. You can select different clock faces, such as classic or sport. In addition, there's a mode to show a compass and even a G-force indicator as noted in this YouTube video from a Dallas dealership. That makes the clock far more versatile, but for everyday driving, you can still show the analog clock.
You may not actually look at this display too often, since this is a luxury SUV that's meant to be pushed fast around corners, especially if you find a curvy road somewhere. It has a 325 horsepower engine and can go 0-60 MPH in just five seconds. For a sporty sedan with an analog clock, the Maserati Ghibli is another good option, even if the car was discontinued last year. There's an old-school analog clock on this one as well, right at the top of the dashboard. Finally, of course, there's what some could argue is one of the best sports cars around, the Maserati Gran Turismo, which also has an analog clock above the center display.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II
While it doesn't come with a silver tray for your caviar or wine glasses, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II does include something called a "clock cabinet," which is a fancy way of saying it has an analog clock. Technically, the clock cabinet is the timepiece plus any ornamental fixtures surrounding it, sort of like the clock you might set on a fireplace mantle. In this case it's the classic Rolls-Royce Spirit of Ecstasy figurine you can also spot on the hood. You can spot the clock cabinet in a brief YouTube video that pans across the dashboard.
Truth be told, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II has one of the most ornate analog timepieces of any car. The history of why these analog clocks are such a focal point might have something to do with Sir Henry Royce himself. He was a meticulous designer who was highly involved in the mechanical design of just about every part of his namesake cars. The fact that the dashboard draws your eyes right to the analog clock is no accident; it's a statement about precision. On some models like the Rolls-Royce Ghost, you can even choose from different analog faces. The wood panels on that model make the clock look even more ornate.
Several other Rolls-Royce models also have an analog clock. The Phantom has one that's custom made (like many of the parts in a Rolls) and so does the Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail, but there's a twist. That luxury vehicle has a smartwatch that extrudes from the dash with the push of a button, but you can either remove it or keep it there to see the time.
Bentley Bentayga
This is one high-end luxury vehicle that would test whether you really want to go old school with an analog clock. According to Road and Track, the optional accessory adds a jaw-dropping $160,000 to the price of the vehicle, which already can run anywhere from $207,050 to $339,850 depending on the trim level and options you add. Is it worth it? Honestly, for those who can afford the vehicle to begin with, the added cost might not be unfathomably high. It's a stunningly unique device, since it is all mechanical and self-winding.
The analog clock matches the overall design aesthetic. The Bentayga has hand-stitched leather material that wraps you in a cocoon. The wood used in the vehicle is sustainably sourced. Even the metal components are handcrafted and molded to precise specifications.
This is a wholly excellent luxury SUV in every way. Just in case you ever get the chance to take one out on a track, the top speed is 190 MPH. It's rated at 3.9 seconds to go 0-62 (since the rating system is actually based on going up to 100 KM/H).
It's worth mentioning that the more expensive Continental GT and Flying Spur both have a center display that can show the infotainment screen or three analog dials — the dashboard has even won design awards because of those customizations. The dials look mechanical but can be adjusted to also show a clock or compass, a chronometer, and the outside temp.
Porsche Panamera
The Porsche Panamera has an analog clock located just above the center display. The display is part of the Sport Chrono package that helps you measure acceleration, laps, and other timed events when you drive the vehicle like it was meant to be driven. It's essentially a stopwatch but can be adjusted to merely show the time, as explained in this YouTube video by James Polyefko. It's a few steps, and the chrono is listed as an "additional instrument," which might not be that intuitive, but it works.
The Porsche Panamera happens to be one of my all-time favorite vehicles. I once drove one for several hours from Denver all the way to the ski resorts in Western Colorado with my son. We noticed the analog clock even then, but mostly marveled at the driving mechanics. You simply don't feel the road in this luxury sports car as it glides over every bump and crack in the road.
The Porsche Cayenne has a similar analog display that can show the time. Like the Panamera, it can be adjusted from the stopwatch/chrono mode to only display an analog clock. That kind of flexibility is helpful for those who want to run some lap tests or simply check the time.
The fact that Porsche vehicles feature an analog clock has a correlation that is fun to mention. Some Ferrari models don't bother with a radio (or a clock), which is partly due to wanting to lower the overall weight and partly because there isn't much of a reason to listen to the radio as you are roaring down the road at insane speeds. In the same way, while you might not need the analog clock in a Panamera or Cayenne, it's still a fun luxury amenity.
Morgan Motor Company Midsummer
One last vehicle that might feel a bit out of place, especially if you spend a lot of time at Costco, is the Morgan Motor Company Midsummer. Instead of just the analog clock being a throwback, the entire car is a throwback — to a time when people actually knew what the term "barchetta" means (it's Italian for "little boat") and preferred large, elegant, drivable yachts like this one. The white analog clock with chrome accents sits right in the middle of the dash.
The body of the car is hand-crafted one at a time, and there are only 50 available to purchase. It's all a partnership with the Italian design company Pininfarina. Several other Morgan Motor Company models have an analog clock as well, including the Plus Four that not only looks vintage but actually first came out 70 years ago. The Supersport is also outfitted with an analog clock — and a wireless charger for your phone. A fun technical feature is that the Supersport also has three microphones with noise cancelling features to make sure while you are taking a thrill ride in the mountains you can still make business calls.
Many vintage cars added an analog clock as a luxury item, but they have given way over the years to more advanced instrumentation such as navigation systems, satellite radio, and either Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to make sure you are always connected.