These Cars Still Use Analog Clocks

For all of the new technology in cars, the lane-keeping and adaptive cruise, the autonomous driving modes, and the safety tech that's widely available in most makes and models, it's easy to forget the long history of automotive innovation. Way back in the 1970s, there were no chimes that your Subaru Outback was drifting a few inches out of the lane or you weren't paying attention to the road. In fact, one of the innovations had to do with basic timekeeping.

It's hard to even imagine now, but analog clocks were used all the way into the late 70s when digital clocks were finally introduced. (The first all-digital dashboard debuted with the 1976 Aston Martin Lagonda, which was quite a milestone at the time.) Even into the 80s, many cars still used an analog clock, such as the classic BMW E30. Back then, you would often see the word "quartz" on the clock as an indication of precision — a piece of quartz material was used to sync with an electrical signal. (These days, many cars sync with GPS satellites instead.)

Nowadays, analog clocks are a sign of luxury and are still available in a few makes and models from companies like Lexus, Maserati, and Rolls-Royce. There's some nostalgia involved as well, and possibly even a reaction to all of the high-tech features. These are the true holdouts that use an analog clock, even if they also happen to include plenty of tech features as well.