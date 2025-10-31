What's The Greatest Japanese Car Ever Built?

As I said before, I have had the chance to think about this a bit, and if you're asking me (which you aren't), the correct answer is the original Acura NSX. I had the privilege of driving a pristine example of this car down the California coast during Monterey Car Week this year, and it was genuinely a transcendent experience.

With its naturally aspirated 3.0-liter V6 that revved to 8,000 RPM, snappy five-speed stick-shift transmission, manual steering and — most importantly — pop-up headlights, the NSX was so far ahead of its time, reliable and easy to use, it put the supercars of its day to shame. Not only was it a great car in its own right, but the NSX also made other automakers try harder with the cars they were building. It elevated the entire sports car industry. Argue with a brick wall if you disagree.

Anyway, that's enough out of me. Why don't you drop down below and let your fellow Jalops know what you think is the greatest Japanese car of all time? As always, I'll be awarding extra points if you bother to tell me why you think it's so great. Have fun with it.