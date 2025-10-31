What's The Greatest Japanese Car Ever Built?
I'm in Japan right now covering the Mobility Show in Tokyo and a few other really cool things that are currently under wraps at Honda, but being surrounded by all of these amazing JDM vehicles got me thinking: What's the greatest Japanese car of all time? I've had a very tough time with this, so I'm turning it over to you fine folks for today's question.
So, let me hear it. What do you all think is the greatest Japanese car ever made? Obviously, there are plenty of really compelling answers. Vehicles like the Isuzu i-Series and Lexus SC 430 come to mind immediately as some of the finest Japanese vehicles ever created, but, of course, you could conceive of more niche cars like the Datsun Z, Toyota 2000GT or even the Nissan GT-R. I'd understand if you folks have never heard of those cars — I didn't until today. Perhaps other under-the-radar stuff like the Lexus LS 400 strikes your fancy. I'm not here to tell you what's right and what's wrong.
My choice
As I said before, I have had the chance to think about this a bit, and if you're asking me (which you aren't), the correct answer is the original Acura NSX. I had the privilege of driving a pristine example of this car down the California coast during Monterey Car Week this year, and it was genuinely a transcendent experience.
With its naturally aspirated 3.0-liter V6 that revved to 8,000 RPM, snappy five-speed stick-shift transmission, manual steering and — most importantly — pop-up headlights, the NSX was so far ahead of its time, reliable and easy to use, it put the supercars of its day to shame. Not only was it a great car in its own right, but the NSX also made other automakers try harder with the cars they were building. It elevated the entire sports car industry. Argue with a brick wall if you disagree.
Anyway, that's enough out of me. Why don't you drop down below and let your fellow Jalops know what you think is the greatest Japanese car of all time? As always, I'll be awarding extra points if you bother to tell me why you think it's so great. Have fun with it.