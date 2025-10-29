Toyota Corolla Concept Takes The Simple Economy Car To The Next Level
Toyota pulled the covers off the concept vehicle for its 13th-generation Corolla at the Japan Mobility Show. While much is still unknown about the car, one thing is for certain: it's the most striking Corolla the Japanese automaker has ever produced. While it's not likely the next Corolla will look exactly like this car, it's almost certainly going to take a lot of design inspiration from it. In a world of economy cars that are being defined by more distinctive designs, 'Yota clearly knows it needs to do something with the best-selling vehicle ever built.
The Corolla Concept builds on Toyota's existing design language, but cranks the intensity up to 11... or 13. There are also some very, let's say, Polestar and Lotus influences here. That's not exactly a bad thing. In fact, I think it's a damn good thing. If you ask me, this is a great-looking concept car — especially for something as "lowly" as an economy sedan.
Much remains unknown
To say the least, Toyota has been scant on details when it comes to the Corolla concept. It does make mention of "flexible packaging" that is enabled through "innovative engineering." To me, that sounds like the Corolla will be available with a bevy of powertrain options. It makes sense. While it might fit into an EV form-factor, it's incredibly unlikely that Toyota — and the world — is ready for an electric Corolla. More likely than not, there's going to be an electric option that'll run alongside a pure-gas car and a hybrid of some sort.
Toyota also touts a "diverse lineup" that'll cater to "every road across the world." This is more likely than not a reference to multiple body styles — something the Corolla has always had. In the U.S., we get the sedan, hatchback and compact crossover. I wouldn't be surprised if the new car follows in its footsteps.
Of course, this is all conjecture, and we're still quite a few years away from a new Corolla. The current, 12th-generation car has been on sale since 2018, so it's still got a bit of life in her. In any case, if the new Corolla concept is any indication, there are some very exciting things coming for Toyota's little economy car.