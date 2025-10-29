Toyota Corolla Concept Takes The Simple Economy Car To The Next Level

To say the least, Toyota has been scant on details when it comes to the Corolla concept. It does make mention of "flexible packaging" that is enabled through "innovative engineering." To me, that sounds like the Corolla will be available with a bevy of powertrain options. It makes sense. While it might fit into an EV form-factor, it's incredibly unlikely that Toyota — and the world — is ready for an electric Corolla. More likely than not, there's going to be an electric option that'll run alongside a pure-gas car and a hybrid of some sort.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Toyota also touts a "diverse lineup" that'll cater to "every road across the world." This is more likely than not a reference to multiple body styles — something the Corolla has always had. In the U.S., we get the sedan, hatchback and compact crossover. I wouldn't be surprised if the new car follows in its footsteps.

Of course, this is all conjecture, and we're still quite a few years away from a new Corolla. The current, 12th-generation car has been on sale since 2018, so it's still got a bit of life in her. In any case, if the new Corolla concept is any indication, there are some very exciting things coming for Toyota's little economy car.