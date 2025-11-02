San Francisco's RV Residents Are Running Out Of Time To Find A New Place To Live

New street parking restrictions in San Francisco have vehicle dwellers scrambling to find safe, legal places to park. As of November 1, large vehicles, including RVs, will only be allowed to park for up to two hours before they must be moved, reports ABC 7 News. While finding legal overnight parking is always a concern for those who live on wheels, the two-hour limit is effective day and night. This causes major disruption to people living in vehicles, who must constantly relocate them while trying to live, work, and sleep once the law takes effect.

"Starting in November, large vehicles over 22 feet long or 7 feet tall (RVs, trailers, large vans) will have a new 2-hour parking limit," says San Francisco's website dedicated to the Large Vehicle Program. That encompasses not only obvious RVs, but also large cargo trailers and camper vans. I guess I'll have to park outside the city and ride my motorcycle into town the next time I visit, because my camper van is tall enough to fall under this restriction.

The city is offering Large Vehicle Refuge Permits to certain long-term San Francisco vehicle dwellers, exempting them from the new law for the first six months while they try to find alternative housing. Recipients must comply with all other parking laws, including street cleaning parking bans and existing residential parking time limits. They must also keep the area around their rigs clean, refrain from excessive noise, and have no open fires, which is good vehicle dweller etiquette, regardless of where you are. Recipients must also maintain contact with the city's case management services and accept housing if and when it is offered to them.