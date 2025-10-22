Do Cabela's And Bass Pro Shops Let You Park Your RV Overnight?

The RV life isn't spent entirely on interstate highways and campsites. Sometimes, you just need a quick and safe place to stay overnight on your way to your next camping destination. Of course, there are always truck stops and rest areas. But those in the know frequently park their rigs at Walmarts and Cracker Barrels.

What about Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops? Those businesses seem like they would like to build a good rapport with the RV crowd. After all, these are the people who buy their oversized, zero-gravity camp chairs, and are the only market for some of their goods, like RV tri-levelers. What, you don't know what an RV tri-leveler is? Well, the people who do know often need a place to park their rigs at night.

If you see the synergy there, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's (which Bass bought years ago) are way ahead of you. These stores often welcome RVers to spend the night in their parking lots. Cabela's Sidney, Nebraska headquarters even has hookups and showers, for a fee. Of course, every location is different, so you'll want to check first before parking your rig there for the night. Just be a good guest and don't ruin it for everyone else. What do we mean? We're referring to the basics — don't litter, don't take up more space than necessary, don't set up camp, and keep the noise level down. We want Bass Pro Shops to keep letting RVers park for years to come.