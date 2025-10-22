Do Cabela's And Bass Pro Shops Let You Park Your RV Overnight?
The RV life isn't spent entirely on interstate highways and campsites. Sometimes, you just need a quick and safe place to stay overnight on your way to your next camping destination. Of course, there are always truck stops and rest areas. But those in the know frequently park their rigs at Walmarts and Cracker Barrels.
What about Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops? Those businesses seem like they would like to build a good rapport with the RV crowd. After all, these are the people who buy their oversized, zero-gravity camp chairs, and are the only market for some of their goods, like RV tri-levelers. What, you don't know what an RV tri-leveler is? Well, the people who do know often need a place to park their rigs at night.
If you see the synergy there, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's (which Bass bought years ago) are way ahead of you. These stores often welcome RVers to spend the night in their parking lots. Cabela's Sidney, Nebraska headquarters even has hookups and showers, for a fee. Of course, every location is different, so you'll want to check first before parking your rig there for the night. Just be a good guest and don't ruin it for everyone else. What do we mean? We're referring to the basics — don't litter, don't take up more space than necessary, don't set up camp, and keep the noise level down. We want Bass Pro Shops to keep letting RVers park for years to come.
What to do before you try to stay the night at Bass and Cabela's
A bunch of Cabela's have been rebranded or are in the process of being rebranded as Bass Pro Shops. That doesn't mean all locations are exactly the same, especially when it comes to letting you park your RV overnight. Some managers may not allow it, while other locations have restrictions. Some stores don't have a choice due to local ordinances, while some states are making nearly impossible to sleep in your vehicle anywhere. So never assume one of these stores allows overnight RV parking.
Always ask first. Call ahead and talk to the manager or customer service. Of course, you could just walk inside to ask, but calling ahead could save you a trip. If they do say it's okay to park your RV for the night, they might give a set of instructions, such as checking in at the customer service desk, parking in a specific area of the parking lot, or displaying a pass on your windshield.
What if you come after the store is closed and you can't reach a manager? Again, don't assume you can stay overnight. Look around the parking lot for signs about overnight parking. It's a good idea to look up the local ordinances online, too. See if you spot any other RVs parked for the night. If so, it's probably wise to park near them. Be prepared to leave early in the morning, just in case.
How to be a good guest at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's
You know that friend or relative who shows up at your house unannounced, eats your food, invites themselves to stay the night, and doesn't know when to leave? Don't be that person when you park your RV at Bass Pro Shops or Cabela's. Basically, just use common sense and consideration when staying there.
Remember, this is a place of business, not a camp spot (unless you're at a location with actual camp spots). In other words, you're parking, not camping. This is not a place to roll out your slides, put up your awning, bring out your camp chairs and patio furniture, and start cooking on your barbecue grill. Letting your generator run at night might also be a no-no if you have neighbors.
Some places have rules about how long you can stay, but a good rule of thumb is just staying overnight. It would also be nice to make a small purchase while you're there. Where else are you going to find those tri-levelers? And, you know how state and national parks want you to pack out everything you bring in, leaving the place the way you found it? That's a good rule to apply here, too. The last thing you'd want to do is to leave trash on the ground. And really, these are good practices when overnight parking anywhere, even truck stops.
So, yes, many Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's will let you park your RV overnight in their parking lots. It's nice to have them as options while we're on the road. Being good guests can go a long way toward keeping those options open.