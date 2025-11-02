These Are The Accessories You Actually Need For Your E-Bike

So you just got your shiny new e-bike. First of all, congratulations! You've taken a fantastic step into eco-friendly transportation, and I — a lowly manual bike rider — commend you. You're benefiting your health (by getting your heart rate up), my health (by cutting back on greenhouse emissions), and the health of your local community (by showing there are alternatives to cars). In fact, you're about to do a little bit more of that than you prepared for, because that bicycle isn't the last thing you need to purchase. No, you'll be headed to your local bike shop soon enough to pick up a few accessories.

Luckily, there isn't much you really need to start using an e-bike as daily transportation. Your big expense is out of the way already, I promise, and the last few things you need to buy won't nearly add up to the cost you've already spent on your bicycle. In fact, I've narrowed your list down to just five essentials (plus one honorable mention) that'll get you all set to ditch your car entirely. Let's take a look.