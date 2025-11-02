The Kia Soul Is Dead. Here Is How The Internet Is Taking It

The Kia Soul was neither one of the fastest nor most exciting cars on the roads in recent years, but it certainly was one of the most affordable. Dependable cheap cars are worth celebrating, especially cheap cars which aren't totally devoid of character, and — love it or hate it — the Soul certainly had character. So, now that its day in the sun is over, we wanted to see how folks were reacting to the news. Is it time for the Soul to go, are people sad, or do they care at all?

In addition to seeking out comments and remarks from Soul enthusiasts, we thought it worthwhile to see how more notable figures in the automotive community were taking the news. Doug DeMuro felt the Soul's demise important enough to discuss on This Car Pod!, where he highlights how the Kia Soul was once the best-selling model from within the Korean automaker's lineup. That a quirky box-shaped compact performed so strongly might surprise some, but it's completely true.

In fact, over 16 years in production, more than 1.5 million units of the Soul have been sold in North America alone. Doug also observed how the demise of the Soul represents a shift in Kia's direction. For many years, Kia as a brand was associated with cheap and cheerful offerings, but the brand has since grown into a more serious automaker, with a smattering of well-developed SUVs, like the Sportage and Telluride, the latter of which we drove and reviewed just last year. These later releases are no longer presented as budget-friendly alternatives to models from more established brands, but as genuine rivals.