In Rare Show Of Whimsy, Porsche Patents Tunnel Mode That Will Automatically Make The Exhaust Louder And Open Windows

Germans aren't necessarily known for their unbridled sense of whimsy, and neither are German car companies. Porsche in particular is known for taking the business of engineering exceptional cars exceptionally seriously, which is why it's such a surprise to see the sporty Stuttgarters file a patent for a technology with the sole purpose to make drivers giggle. Published on October 23, the technology will automatically detect an upcoming tunnel using cameras and open the car's exhaust valves and windows to maximize aural pleasure.

Originally reported by CarBuzz, the patent describes two tunnel operating modes: one that accentuates the car's exhaust note to make the driver's inner child smile, and another that makes the driver's inner prude smile by making it quieter. Now why anyone would buy a car as sporty as a Porsche and not want to hear the exhaust note when zipping through a tunnel is beyond me, but I guess it's good to have the option.