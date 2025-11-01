Wolfgang Porsche Is Building A Private Car Tunnel Under A Historic Mountain - And Locals Are Mad

If there was ever any goodwill to be had, it seems that ship has sailed. In April, Robb Report claimed Porsche was "willing to let the public visit part of his home, which is undergoing renovations. The heir is also amenable to the idea of allowing his neighbors to use the tunnel to access their homes." Then, in October, Autoevolution wrote, "the council voted on the original permit early last month. Dr. Porsche will build his underground tunnel, and it will be off-limits to the public." At least Porsche is avoiding controversy and generating public harmony by getting into the defense industry. Again.

This all started when Salzburg's previous mayor, Harald Preuner, gave the thumbs up to Porsche for his $11.3 million upscale Andy Dufresne "Shawshank Redemption" escape tunnel, minus the Raquel Welch poster. Those thumbs went up because Dr. Porsche paid 40,000€ for the rights to burrow said tunnel in a deal that's generating seething anger. Some of the outrage comes from the fact that the city council wasn't informed until the deal was done. Criticism was also levied at the lack of public consultation and zero notice to the local assembly.

Now, there's been an election since the deal and Harald Preuner isn't mayor anymore. He's a member of the Austrian People's Party, which is considered conservative, but his successor, Bernhard Auinger, is a member of the Social Democratic Party, which leans left. If you were wondering whether this would change anything, Auinger says the project is too far along, and he told the media in Salzburg, "No one will have to see the tunnel or even be aware it's there." It feels relevant to mention here that Auinger used to sit on the board at Porsche and worked for the automaker for 27 years.