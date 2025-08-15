Porsche Wants To Get Into The Defense Industry

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the holding company run by the Porsche-Piëch family that holds controlling shares of Volkswagen Group and the Porsche car brand, this week announced that it intends to diversify its investment portfolio to include the defense sector. This is a major expansion of the company's area of interest, which up until now has focused on its automotive empire as well as investments in mobility and industrial companies. It will do so by building "a platform for investments... in cooperation with other investors and strong partners," according to a statement.

This is all in line with what Porsche SE said during an earnings call last March, and it now looks like it is solidifying this strategy. The holding company says that it will soon hold a "Defense Day," which will be "a networking opportunity for German and European family offices interested in investing in the defense sector." So while it clearly won't be going it alone, the message is pretty clear: "Porsche SE sees considerable development potential in the defense and security sector and intends to capitalize on this."

Two things are true at once here. First, Volkswagen Group and Porsche aren't exactly doing great right now. VW saw a 29% decline in year over year sales in the U.S. in Q2, and Porsche saw a 28% decline in China in H1. Growing competition in the latter and trade wars with the former make for a bleak outlook for the German auto giant. It needs to find a new leg to stand on. Sadly, the second truth is that the business that is booming right now is the military.